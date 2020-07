Tame Impala doesn’t do too many remixes these days — Kevin Parker is quite the busy guy, as we talked about in our recent interview with him — but today he’s released a remix of 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscience,” which appears on the hip-hop artist’s debut studio album Modus Vivendi, which came out at the start of this year. It’s a pretty significant rework of the track, and you can check it out below.