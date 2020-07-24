“You N’ Me Sellin’ Weed” is one of the more eye-catching titles on the new Flaming Lips album American Head. Turns out it’s one of the album’s more ear-catching tracks too.

Out today, the song maintains the soft, sad twilight-psychedelia vibe of earlier American Head singles “Flowers Of Neptune 6,” “My Religion Is You,” “Dinosaurs On The Mountain” — that feeling that you’re hearing Y2K-era Lips demo polished with a few modern production flourishes. I mean that as a compliment, and the wistful and majestic “You N’ Me Sellin’ Weed” is the best of the batch so far, like if “Trap Queen” was a Soft Bulletin B-side.

Like the rest of the singles, “You N’ Me Sellin’ Weed” is accompanied by a video shot in Oklahoma, directed by Wayne Coyne and George Salisbury. Watch it below.

American Head is out 9/11 on Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.