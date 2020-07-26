Backxwash – “STIGMATA” (Feat. DeathIrl & Ada Rook)

Earlier this month, the Canadian rapper Backxwash’s new album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It made the Polaris Prize shortlist. I’d heard the name but hadn’t gotten around to listening to it, but God Has Nothing To Do With This has been in heavy rotation for me over the last couple weeks and it’s pretty mind-blowing stuff.

This coming week, she’s releasing a new EP called STIGMATA and she recently shared its title track, which features DeathIrl and Ada Rook, one-half of Black Dresses, and it includes a sample of metal band Renascent’s 2004 track “Son Of God.” It’s booming and brash and gloomy, filled with religious imagery that’s laced with paranoia and skyward guitars that sound positively kvlt. Check it out below.

<a href="http://backxwash.bandcamp.com/track/stigmata-produced-by-backxwash-3" target="_blank">STIGMATA(Produced By Backxwash) by Backxwash feat. DeathIrl and Ada Rook</a>

The STIGMATA EP is out 7/30.