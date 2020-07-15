The Polaris Music Prize, awarded annually for the best Canadian album of the year, has revealed its 2020 shortlist, consisting of 10 albums culled down from the initial 40-album long list that came out last month. Caribou’s Suddenly, Kaytranada’s Bubba, U.S. Girls’ Heavy Light, Lido Pimienta’s Miss Colombia, and Backxwash’s God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It are among the nominees. Check out the full list of them below.

The winner will be announced in a ceremony on 10/19. Last year’s prize was won by Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty for her album 13th Floor.

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Caribou – Suddenly

Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

nêhiyawak – nipiy

Pantayo – Pantayo

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation