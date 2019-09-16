Haviah Mighty Wins Polaris Music Prize

Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty has won the 2019 Polaris Music Prize. Her recent album 13th Floor was voted the Canadian album of the year by a jury of journalists and broadcasters, beating out PUP’s Morbid Stuff, Jessie Reyez’s Being Human In Public, Marie Davidson’s Working Class Woman, Shad’s A Short Story About A War, Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ Trapline, Elisapie’s The Ballad Of The Runaway Girl, FET.NAT’s Le Mal, Dominique Fils-Aimé’s Stay Tuned!, and Les Louanges’ La nuit est une panthère.

Jeremy Dutcher, winner of the 2018 Polaris Music Prize, announced the winner and presented the envelope to Mighty. Nine of the 10 acts on the shortlist — Pup, Les Louanges, Marie Davidson, Haviah Mighty, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Shad, Fet.Nat, Elisapie, and Dominique Fils-Aimé — performed at the gala tonight at the Carlu in Toronto. Watch the entire ceremony below.