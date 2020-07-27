Drake Beats Madonna’s Record For Most Top 10 Hits

Back in March, Drake broke the record for most career singles on Billboard’s Hot 100, surpassing the Glee cast with his 208th appearance on the chart. Just four months later, he’s set a new mark for most hits within that same chart’s top 10.

Drake released two DJ Khaled collaborations last week, “Popstar” and “Greece.” As Billboard reports, both tracks debuted in the top 10 this week, “Popstar” at #3 and “Greece” at #8. That brings Drake’s career total to 40 top 10 hits, breaking a tie with his former Coachella makeout partner Madonna, who remains at 38. (Her most recent top 10 hit was 2010’s “Give Me All Your Luvin'” with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.)

In other Hot 100 news, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” is #1 for a seventh nonconsecutive week — yes, both “Rockstar” and “Popstar” are in the top 3 — while Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises to #9, becoming Brown’s 16th top 10 hit and Thugger’s third. Young Thug’s previous top 10 hits: “Havana” with Camila Cabello (#1) and “Goodbyes” with Post Malone (#3).