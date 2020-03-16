Drake Just Broke The Record For Most Billboard Hot 100 Appearances Of All Time

Drake has broken the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time. As Billboard reports, the rap and pop star scored his 208th appearance on the charts this week for “Oprah’s Bank Account,” a new track he’s featured on alongside Lil Yachty and DaBaby. The song debuted at #89 this week with 10.5 million streams.

The previous record holder was the Glee Cast, who notched up 207 Hot 100 entries over the course of that show’s existence from 2009 to 2015, though they stopped charting in 2013 when the show dipped in popularity. Drake tied the cast’s record a couple months back when his song with Future, “Life Is Good,” charted.

Elvis Presley held the record before that with 108 appearances. Those three acts are followed by James Brown (91), Ray Charles (75), Aretha Franklin (73), and the Beatles (71).

Drake was helped along in his record by Billboard’s more recent adjustments to factor in streaming services. When Scorpion was released back in 2018, all 25 tracks made it onto the Hot 100.

He’s no stranger to Billboard records: He also holds the record for the longest consecutive run on the charts, spending 431 back-to-back weeks on the Hot 100 from the time of his first-ever hit (“Best I Ever Had,” which debuted at #92) through August 2017.