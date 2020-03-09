Lil Yachty & DaBaby – “Oprah’s Bank Account” (Feat. Drake)

I did not expect Lil Yachty to release an event music video in 2020, but the man is surging in a big way right now. As of today, that surge includes “Oprah’s Bank Account,” a collaboration with Drake and DaBaby that arrives with a nine-minute conceptual comedy video helmed by Director X.

Musically, “Oprah’s Bank Account” lets each artist do his thing. Over EarlOnTheBeat production that makes phenomenal use of arpeggios, Yachty croons a mush-mouthed chorus: “Diamond in the rough, you look as good as Oprah’s bank account/ I just wanna take you out/ Fuck you in your mama’s house.” Drake leans into the melodious sing-song that has long been his calling card, rapping about turning down Madonna and hiding in a cave like Osama. DaBaby contributes a DaBaby verse. It works.

The song itself takes a backseat, though, to the video, in which Yachty stars as Boprah. In character, he oversees intentionally painful interviews with Drake and DaBaby. Yachty makes himself the butt of several jokes throughout. Everyone seems to be having a great time.

Watch below.

“Oprah’s Bank Account” is out now on Quality Control.