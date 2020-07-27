Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting And Recovery

A couple weeks ago, news broke that Megan Thee Stallion was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The information was murky initially, but eventually it was alleged that she’d been shot in the foot by Tory Lanez; the incident led to Lanez being arrested on a felony weapons charge. Megan’s already spoken about the experience a little, but today she took to an Instagram Live session to open up in more detail about the shooting and her recovery from it.

It seemed like part of it was about Megan wanting to push back against internet gossip and clarify the story. “I see a lot of people painting fake-ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack-ass shit,” she began, before turning to thank those who have been supportive of her. She then goes into explaining details of what happened that night:

I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary … It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones … Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there.

She also addresses the fact that she didn’t go public with everything initially. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” she explained. “That’s not shit you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about.”

After reflecting further on it all and thanking concerned fans once more, she signed off: “I just want you all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck, and I’m ready to get back to regular programming.” Watch the video below.