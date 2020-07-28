Chilly Gonzales Wrote A Book About Enya

Jason Charles Beck, the Cologne-based Canadian composer and producer known as Chilly Gonzales, has proven himself to be one of the finer pop music scholars of our time with his Pop Music Masterclass videos on hits like “Bad Guy” and “Old Town Road” (the series was really popping off when we interviewed him back in 2015) and his Beats 1 series Music’s Cool. And now he has written a book about Enya.

As Gonzales explains on Facebook, “I wrote a book about Enya and the mystery of taste. It’s a musician’s memoir and a treatise on unguilty pleasures.” It’s literally titled Enya: A Treatise On Unguilty Pleasures. Promo materials on his website elaborate:

Does music have to be smart or does it just have to go to the heart? In dazzling, erudite prose Chilly Gonzales delves beyond the innumerable gold discs and millions of fans to excavate his own enthusiasm for Enya’s singular music and the mysterious musical herself, and along the way to uncover new truths about the nature of music, fame, success and the artistic endeavour.

This sounds like a close cousin to Carl Wilson’s 33 1/3 book about Celine Dion, Let’s Talk About Love: A Journey To The End Of Taste, which was later expanded into an essay anthology by a range of authors subtitled Why Other People Have Such Bad Taste.

Enya: A Treatise On Unguilty Pleasures is out 10/8 and can be pre-ordered here in English, German, and French.