In the three years since we last checked in on the revved-up Gothenburg indie-pop band Agent blå, they’ve kept releasing a steady stream of “death pop,” including a whole album called Morning Thoughts last year. Today their consistent output continues with news of a new EP called Atopos, set for release this fall on Kanine. Its title track finds Emelie Alatalo proclaiming, “It was a privilege to never make sense to you.” Check it out below.

Atopos by Agent blå

Atopos is out 10/2 on Kanine.