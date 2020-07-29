Lomelda – “It’s Infinite”

Hannah Read’s latest Lomelda album rollout started off with a bang in the form of “Wonder,” an absolute stunner of a lead single that infused Read’s tender and idiosyncratic indie-pop with a joyous bashed-out energy. Today she shares the second single from new album Hannah, a gentler but no less pretty offering called “It’s Infinite.”

This one matches a characteristically nuanced and vulnerable vocal performance with a two-chord acoustic guitar and piano vamp that feels like water casually trickling downstream. In the end the song builds up its melancholy to a grander scope. In a statement, Read explains, “‘It’s Infinite’ is about missin shots and missin dogs and deciding that even if I get all mad and muddy runnin after ‘em, I’m still gonna. I am still gonna sing songs and truck along towards heaven on earth til I die.”

“It’s Infinite” is paired with a lovely semi-animated nature scene directed and shot by Regina Gonzalez-Arroyo. Watch it below.

Hannah is out 9/4 on Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.