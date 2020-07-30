Miranda July’s Kajillionaire Trailer Features Angel Olsen Covering “Mr. Lonely”

Before she was a famous filmmaker and writer, Miranda July released some music on fabled Northwest indie labels Kill Rock Stars and K Records. Nowadays her contributions to the musical sphere are usually more peripheral, like when she contributed to Sleater-Kinney’s “Hurry On Home” lyric video. Or consider today’s new movie trailer, in which she ushers unheard Angel Olsen music into the world.

Olsen, as you may have heard via our new cover story, is preparing to release a haunting new album called Whole New Mess. A similar retro ghostliness courses through her cover of “Mr. Lonely” — a #1 hit for Bobby Vinton back in 1964 — which appears in the trailer for July’s new movie Kajillionaire and features contributions from Emile Mosseri, who composed the movie’s score. The film stars Evan Rachel Wood as the child of con artists Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins and Gina Rodriguez as the accomplice who throws their scheming way of life out of whack.

You can get a good glimpse of Olsen’s “Mr. Lonely” cover near the end of the trailer, which you can watch below.

Kajillionaire will supposedly be in theaters 9/18 via Focus Features but we’ll see about that!