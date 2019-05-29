Sleater-Kinney – “Hurry On Home”

Sleater-Kinney are back! Earlier this year, the legendary trio announced that they would have a new album out this year and that it was being produced by St. Vincent, and they’ve followed through. Their new album is called The Center Won’t Hold, as we found out last week, and it’ll be out later this year via Mom + Pop Records. That’s a move from their old home at Sub Pop, who put out their 2015 comeback album No Cities To Love.

In a press release, Carrie Brownstein says: “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos.”

Today, they’re releasing the album’s first single, which is called “Hurry On Home.” The lyric video plays out like a text conversation on Miranda July’s phone. Her wallpaper is a photo of her and Brownstein. She scrolls through Brownstein’s Instagram page and then texts her the new single’s lyrics: “Hurry on home to me. I’ve set a place for two.” Brownstein texts back, “I thought we were on a break.” July turns on the front-facing camera to check out her butt and then goes to YouTube and searches “Better butt.” Brownstein ends the text chat: “Here.”

Watch, listen, and check out tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

10/11- Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

