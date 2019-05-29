Sleater-Kinney – “Hurry On Home”

Sleater-Kinney are back! Earlier this year, the legendary trio announced that they would have a new album out this year and that it was being produced by St. Vincent, and they’ve followed through. Their new album is called The Center Won’t Hold, as we found out last week, and it’ll be out later this year via Mom + Pop Records. That’s a move from their old home at Sub Pop, who put out their 2015 comeback album No Cities To Love.
In a press release, Carrie Brownstein says: “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos.”
Today, they’re releasing the album’s first single, which is called “Hurry On Home.” The lyric video plays out like a text conversation on Miranda July’s phone. Her wallpaper is a photo of her and Brownstein. She scrolls through Brownstein’s Instagram page and then texts her the new single’s lyrics: “Hurry on home to me. I’ve set a place for two.” Brownstein texts back, “I thought we were on a break.” July turns on the front-facing camera to check out her butt and then goes to YouTube and searches “Better butt.” Brownstein ends the text chat: “Here.”
Watch, listen, and check out tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre
10/11- Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
The Center Won’t Hold is out later this year via Mom+Pop.