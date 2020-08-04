Sad13 – “Oops…!”

Four years ago, Speedy Ortiz leader Sadie Dupuis released a full-length debut, Slugger, under her solo moniker Sad13. Then, back in June, she announced a sophomore outing called Haunted Painting. Along with the announcement, she unveiled a new single called “Ghost (Of A Good Time).” She’d previously shared the new track (that, as it turns out, is also on the album) “WTD?” Today, she’s back with another one.

The latest preview of Haunted Painting is called “Oops…!” Here’s what Dupuis had to say about it:

We recorded “Oops…!” at New Monkey, which was Elliott Smith’s studio. This one has a magic drum sound — thanks entirely to engineer Sarah Tudzin (of Illuminati Hotties notoriety), and Zoë Brecher’s impeccable playing. Just before writing it, on tour with CHVRCHES, a venue employee became physically and verbally violent with one of my Speedy Ortiz bandmates. He directed his fake apology at me instead of the person he harmed, presumably because I am smaller and present feminine. My vengeance complex kicked in and I got a scary adrenaline high making sure this unsafe person was removed from the show. While I’m glad I have protective instincts, I wrote the song to process ways in which I’ve used people’s assumptions about me and my body to wield my own version of toxic masculinity. Kimber-Lee Alston, who directed remotely via Zoom, turned this story and song into an allegory about a 1950s prom queen vampire who lures in her bad boy victims with delicious, blood-filled treats.

Musically, “Oops…!” sits between the poppiest ends of Dupuis’ Sad13 songwriting and the more rock-oriented side of her work with Speedy Ortiz. Check it out below.

Haunted Painting is out 9/25 on Wax Nine. Pre-order it here.