Cults – “No Risk”

Next month, Cults will release a new album, Host, the follow-up to 2017’s Offering. They’ve shared two solid tracks from it so far, “Spit You Out” and “Trials,” and today they’re back with a third. “No Risk” is catchy and shuffling, building from Madeline Follin’s whispered incantations to something more muscular and lean, before dropping back into the group’s favored use of samples. “I can’t exhale to breathe in in a crowded room filled with emptiness,” she sings. “I’m hungry but somehow I still feel refreshed.”

“Antithetical to the title, the song is all about the benefits of taking risks, and how difficult that can be as a woman when being constantly told in both transparent and subliminal ways that you’re “second best” or not worthy of the same voice,” the band wrote in a statement. “The song transforms the title from a place of complacency to a challenge to empower yourself.”

Check it out below.

The band also recently participated in Lollapalooza’s virtual 2020 festival and they debuted a new track called “Like I Do.” Watch the full performance below.

Host is out 9/18 via Sinderlyn. Pre-order it here.