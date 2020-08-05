Bon Iver – “AUATC”

Back in April, less than a year after dropping their fourth album, i,i, Bon Iver released an extremely good new song built on a sample from another extremely good new song. Billed as the first “episode” of “Bon Iver Season Five,” it was titled “PDLIF,” which stood for “Please Don’t Live In Fear.”

Now, just days after scoring his first top 10 single via his appearance on Taylor Swift’s “exile,” Justin Vernon is back with another new Bon Iver track. This one is the second episode in the new “season,” and it once again is titled with a five-letter acronym: “AUATC,” which stands for “Ate Up All Their Cake.”

Credited writers on the track include Vernon, Phil Cook, Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton, and Jenn Wasner. Vernon, Stack, and Burton produced it. Background vocalists alongside Vernon, Wasner, and Elsa Jensen include none other than Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis. Whereas the last Bon Iver song sampled rising experimentalist Alabaster dePlume, this one interpolates James Taylor’s MLK-inspired “Shed A Little Light.” A music video directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson features Randall Riley dancing in a mask.

A note from the band:

Each and every person on earth deserves to live fully with dignity, equity, justice, and joy. Instead, our capitalistic societies have created a world that is most supportive of the wealthy and the elite, and the predatory corporations and policies that drive their disproportionate success. The average person is cast aside and unheard; marginalized communities are further oppressed due to race, economic status, gender, sexual orientation, creed, criminal record, housing stability, education, ability, documentation status, and more. The pandemic further magnifies these grave inequities and this unchecked greed. We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond. We must empower and embrace our vulnerable neighbors. We must fight racism and sexism and classism to build a stronger foundation for the home we all deserve. We must support the leaders and organizations working to change our world for the better. From providing safe and stable housing, to empowering women, to liberating incarcerated people, to celebrating art and music, to fighting climate change, these organizations work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national, and global level. Please explore, support, and take action: LOCAL

Watch the video below.

“AUATC” is out now on Jagjaguwar.