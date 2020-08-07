2 Chainz – “Money Maker” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

2 Chainz and Rick Ross partook in the latest Verzuz battle last night, a clash of two titans of 2010s mainstream Southern hip-hop. Both rappers followed up the event by releasing new singles.

The new 2 Chainz song pairs him with Lil Wayne, a guy who has significant history with both 2 Chainz and Rick Ross. He goes way back with 2 Chainz, though, all the way back to when Chainz was part of the group Playaz Circle and going by Tity Boi. At the height of his legendary mixtape run, Wayne appeared on Playaz Circle’s biggest hit, 2007’s “Duffle Bag Boy,” which peaked at #15. Nine years later, 2 Chainz repaid the favor by essentially turning his ColleGrove album into a full-length collaboration with Wayne at a time when Wayne was unable to release albums due to label trouble.

Their latest linkup, “Money Maker,” finds them flexing over Southern University’s marching band Human Jukebox and some nasty drum programming by Playa Pizzle. You’d think building a song around the phrase “shake your money maker” would not work at this point, but “Money Maker” sure seems to be working for me this morning. It’s billed as a track from ColleGrove 2, which 2 Chainz has been teasing since March, so that’s exciting.

As for Rozay, he’s back with a more sober and reflective new track called “Pinned To The Cross” dealing with the plight of Black Americans, featuring a hook from Finn Matthews. Ross also calls Terry Crews “another coon who was basically bought” in response to the actor’s recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, so there’s that.

Hear both “Money Maker” and “Pinned To The Cross” below.