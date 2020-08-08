Watch Black Country, New Road Cover Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So”

Black Country, New Road, the noisy young British band from the same scene that birthed Black Midi, were supposed to perform at the Haldern Pop Festival in Germany this year. Although the actual Haldern Pop Festival, like pretty much every other festival out there, is cancelled, its organizers are instead hosting a series of Saturday Pop concerts livestreamed from the Keusgen recording studio in Haldern. Black Country, New Road played one today, and during the show, they broke out a surprise cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So.” Watch below.

Here’s the full concert: