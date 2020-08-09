Madonna Is Writing A Screenplay With Diablo Cody

Madonna is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody, per a video that the pop star posted on her Instagram account. In the video, Madonna eats peanuts and describes her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra outfit while Cody types diligent notes. On a coffee table are a bunch of notebooks.

It seems likely, or at least possible, that they are working on a biopic about Madonna’s life. “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do.?” Madonna wrote in the Instagram caption. “Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about…………..,” followed by a bunch of music-related emojis.

A few years ago, a script for a potential biopic about Madonna’s early career made the rounds (not written by Cody) but was never produced, maybe because Madonna wasn’t a fan, calling it “lies and exploitation.”

In 2015, Cody wrote the script for Ricki And The Flash, which starred Meryl Streep as an aging rocker. Her most recent project was the script for the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill.

In other Madonna news, she just left her label Interscope after nearly a decade, having fulfilled her three-album contract with last year’s Madame X.