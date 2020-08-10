More On James Gandolfini’s Profound Love For Green Day’s Dookie

Late last week, we found out the delightful news that The Sopranos star James Gandolfini was a big fan of Dookie, thanks to some comments from his Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli. Imperioli, who is quite active on Instagram, reached out to Stereogum over direct message to share some more details about Gandolfini’s love for Green Day and, especially, all things Dookie.

“Gandolfini would also sing basket case and make up his own lyrics about HBO and the writers and producers of the sopranos,” Imperioli wrote to us. “Usually when he was feeling overworked and overexposed, and his lyrics would reflect that. Some of the more musical crew members would add a verse or two. Great fun.”

A few hours later, he followed up: “He also named his dog dookie and used it in his email address.”

I now know more about Gandolfini’s love for Green Day than I do about most things in life, and that’s beautiful.