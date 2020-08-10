Watch Ted Leo Cover The Replacements With Members Of Converge, Rise Against, More

During the quarantine era, Jordan Olds Two Minutes To Late Night series has been a consistent delight. Once a satirical, metal-themed talk show based out of the Brooklyn venue Saint Vitus, Two Minutes To Late Night is now a series of all-star covers, with people from the worlds of punk and hardcore and metal coming together remotely to cover classic songs. Last week, the E Street Band/Conan O’Brien legend Max Weinberg joined in on a cover of the Misfits’ “Earth A.D.” Today, there’s another new video, and while it doesn’t have that level of stunt casting, it’s still a lot of fun.

In the latest Two Minutes To Late Night, punk rock lifer Ted Leo, dressed as a priest, takes on the Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow.” That song is the opener from the Replacements’ 1982 EP Stink, and it’s a fine example of how the Replacements functioned during their early hardcore-adjacent days. To sing the song, Leo dresses as a priest, delivering us his own gospel.

Plenty of heavyweights join Leo. On guitar, there’s Zach Blair, the Rise Against guitarist who used to be in Hagfish and Gwar. The bassist is Nate Newton, from Converge and Cave In and Doomriders and Old Man Gloom. Drummer Thomas Cantwell is in Gouge Away and Hesitation Wounds. Long Neck’s Lily Mastrodimos sings backup, as do Answering Machine’s J.D. Fetcho and Samantha Campanile. As always, Olds himself is in there, in his Gwarsenio Hall character. Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night cover and the Replacements’ original below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.