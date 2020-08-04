Watch Max Weinberg Cover The Misfits’ “Earth A.D.” With Members Of Hatebreed & My Chemical Romance

Since the beginning of quarantine, Jordan Olds’ Two Minutes To Late Night series has been putting together all-star metal covers of classic songs, recorded remotely and thrown up on the internet for free — “Weird Al” Yankovic, Guns N’ Roses, Kate Bush. In the last installment, a group of prog-metal masters that included Primus’ Les Claypool, Tool’s Danny Carey, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, and Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez got together to cover Rush’s “Anthem.” That was impressive. But now Two Minutes To Late Night might’ve outdone itself by getting motherfucking Max Weinberg involved.

Max Weinberg is, of course, a legend in the worlds of both rock ‘n’ roll and late-night comedy, thanks to his decades-long tenures working with both Bruce Springsteen and Conan O’Brien. In the new Two Minutes To Late Night video, Weinberg plays fast and loud on a cover of the Misfits’ 1983 monster “Earth A.D.” Max Weinberg makes a good Robo!

The “Earth A.D.” cover is led by Hatebreed frontman and Chvrches opponent Jamey Jasta, a man whose band is named after a Misfits song. The rest of the band includes My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, former Dillinger Escape Plan and current Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Ben Weinman, and Olds, who appears, as always, as “Gwarsenio Hall.” Watch it below, and listen to the Misfits’ original.

There’s a backstory here. Max Weinberg’s son Jay is a metal and punk drummer who currently plays in Slipknot and who’s also been in Madball and Against Me! Back in June, Jay Weinberg joined members of Mutoid Man, High On Fire, Royal Thunder, and Shearwater to cover Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness On The Edge Of Town classic “Candy’s Room” — a song that, of course, originally featured Max Weinberg on drums. Here’s that video:

You can donate to the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.