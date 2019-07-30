Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry & Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Feud Over Día De Los Deftones Lineup

Deftones released the wonderfully diverse lineup for their second annual Día De Los Deftones festival this week, and the highest-billed act besides Deftones themselves is none other than Chvrches. It makes sense that noted synth-pop aficionado Chino Moreno would be into the Scottish trio, but not everyone in Deftones’ wide-ranging fan base shares the group’s eclectic tastes. For instance, Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta thinks the idea of Chvrches sharing the bill with French metal legends Gojira is ludicrous.

Billboard points out that Jasta voiced his complaints about Chvrches’ inclusion in the lineup on Twitter last night. This inspired a fiery response today from Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, who herself has never shied away from conflict. When it was all over, Mayberry had asserted her Gojira bona fides and Jasta had clowned Chvrches for collaborating with Marshmello.

Jasta began by lamenting, “Who is churches with a v and why the fuck are they playing over Gojira get tha fuuuuuck outtta here have you ever heard The Heaviest Matter In The Universe you’re gonna get embarrassed off the stage lol no offense. God the music industry suckkkkks sometimes.” A few minutes later, he continued, “Update: googled Churches w/ a v, they gotta be huge they did a song with a guy w/ a Marshmallow mask and people LOOOOOVE IT. Good for them.”

Mayberry replied, “Deftones curated the lineup so I don’t know how that speaks to problems with The Music Industry. I think it’s important and powerful that they promote the idea of a diverse community and try to bridge gaps instead of being guided by limiting, antiquated ideas about genre.” She added, “I saw Gojira in Glasgow years ago and have seen Deftones three times so was excited when we got asked to be on the bill. Just because someone plays or listens to ‘pop music’ doesn’t mean they don’t understand or appreciate other things.” The latter message was paired with a sassy Rihanna GIF.

Jasta added another tweet this morning, albeit not directly replying to Mayberry, in which he hedged on his comments a bit while asserting that veteran metal acts like Gojira deserved higher billing than younger artists like Chvrches: “I’m sure they’re lovely people and a popular group, I don’t agree with the line up order, same w/ other festivals, if anyone is butt hurt about my opinion wait til you hear the podcast! Metal needs to be shown more respect. Longer career, legacy, more albums, bill em higher.”

He then added a few more remarks. First it was “Bands that play their instruments > track acts. #Facts.” Then: “Props to Chvrches booking agent though, that’s a gangster power move haha.” And finally, “haha some folks don’t like facts &/or they twist what I say, whatever. Diverse lineups are great but whoever u are, if your agent power moves u above a crusher, good luck! I remember (band I wont name) somehow got to play after FFDP in AZ, it was a BAD lol. Hasn’t happened since.” (“FFDP” presumably refers to Five Finger Death Punch.)

Check out the original tweets below.

Update: googled Churches w/ a v, they gotta be huge they did a song with a guy w/ a Marshmallow mask and people LOOOOOVE IT. Good for them. — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019

Deftones curated the lineup so I don’t know how that speaks to problems with The Music Industry. I think it’s important and powerful that they promote the idea of a diverse community and try to bridge gaps instead of being guided by limiting, antiquated ideas about genre. https://t.co/3AR1NvpKPe — Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) July 30, 2019

I saw Gojira in Glasgow years ago and have seen Deftones three times so was excited when we got asked to be on the bill. Just because someone plays or listens to “pop music” doesn’t mean they don’t understand or appreciate other things. pic.twitter.com/NXlIQyXu3I — Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) July 30, 2019

I’m sure they’re lovely people and a popular group, I don’t agree with the line up order, same w/ other festivals, if anyone is butt hurt about my opinion wait til you hear the podcast! Metal needs to be shown more respect. Longer career, legacy, more albums, bill em higher ✌ — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019

Bands that play their instruments > track acts. #Facts — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019

Props to Chvrches booking agent though, that’s a gangster power move haha — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019