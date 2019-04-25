Chvrches Criticize Marshmello For Working With Tyga & Chris Brown

Chvrches recently collaborated with EDM producer Marshmello on the song “Here With Me.” Today, Marshmello released a new track called “Light It Up” featuring Chris Brown and Tyga, and Chvrches have issued a statement on social media criticizing him for working with them.

“We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” the band wrote. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behavior. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

In 2009, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun. Last year, a woman claimed he hosted a sex party where she was raped multiple times. Earlier this year, he was detained over rape allegations in Paris.

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner while she was still underage. In 2012, three women who appeared in his “Make It Nasty” music video sued him for showing their nipples without their consent, claiming that they were told the nudity would be edited out. One of them also sued him for sexual assault, alleging that Tyga’s team got her drunk and groped her on set. In 2016, a 14-year-old girl accused him of sending her “uncomfortable” messages on Instagram. Blac Chyna has denied rumors that he was physically abusive to her during their relationship.