Watch Members Of Tool, Mastodon, And Primus Cover Rush’s “Anthem”

Back at the height of lockdown, Jordan Olds’ Two Minutes To Late Night series started putting together all-star metal bands to remotely perform covers of some pretty beloved songs. It’s resulted in a whole lot of quarantine-era fun, from “Weird Al” Yankovic covers to Alexis Krauss singing Guns N’ Roses or Emma Ruth Rundle singing Kate Bush. And today, Olds — as always, appearing as “Gwarsenio Hall” — has outdone himself.

This might be the most impressive collection of big name artists we’ve yet seen from one of these Two Minutes To Late Night performances. Tool’s Danny Carey is on drums, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher is on guitar alongside Mutoid Man/Cave In’s Steve Brodsky, Les Claypool is on bass, and Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez handles vocal duties. The group chose the early Rush song “Anthem,” the opening track from the Canadian trio’s 1975 sophomore effort Fly By Night.

Here’s the caption introducing the video and talking about the success of the series thus far:

Uhhh… Holy Moley. It’s Claudio Sanchez, Bill Kelliher, Les Claypool, Danny Carey, and Steve Brodsky covering a Rush song. We’re just as surprised as you are. This is our 15th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at www.honorableswords.com In lieu of taking money for this cover, all of the artists who participated will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute.

Below, check out their cover and revisit Rush’s original “Anthem.”