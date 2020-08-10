Bill Callahan – “Breakfast”

Next month, Bill Callahan will follow up last year’s Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest with a new album called Gold Record. You can already hear most of it. Leading up to the Gold Record release, Callahan has been sharing one new song from the album every Monday morning. Last week, for instance, he dropped a new version of his 1999 Smog classic “Let’s Move To The Country.” Today, he’s taken us up to Gold Record track seven, a new song called “Breakfast.”

“Breakfast” is a soft, gentle amble that leans heavily on Callahan’s inimitable conversational baritone. It’s the kind of song that forces you to focus on the lyrics, and those lyrics depict a not-exactly blissful domestic situation: “She don’t eat, she don’t sleep/ Why, she don’t even drink/ I drink so that we don’t fight/ She don’t drink so that we don’t fight.” Listen below.

<a href="http://billcallahan.bandcamp.com/album/gold-record" target="_blank">Gold Record by Bill Callahan</a>

Gold Record is out 9/4 on Drag City. And while “Breakfast” isn’t entirely a song about breakfast, Drag City and the coffee roasters at Four Letter Word are still releasing a special coffee in celebration of “Breakfast.” You can buy a pound of it here.