Lo Tom – “Start Payin”

A few years ago, members of Pedro The Lion and Starflyer 59 teamed up for a new group called Lo Tom and released their debut album, also called Lo Tom, in 2017. Those musicians — Pedro’s David Bazan and TW Walsh and Starflyer’s Trey Many and Jason Martin — have recorded another album together, which is due out next month, and have launched a Kickstarter campaign that also acts as a pre-order for the new LP.

“We had fun making the first album, so we decided to do it again,” the band wrote in their Kickstarter description. “The record’s all done and we like how it sounds… the song we’re putting out with the campaign launch is a pretty good representation of the other tunes.” They’re releasing it independently this time around (the first album was released on Barsuk) and today they’re sharing a single from it called “Start Payin’.”

Despite the fundraiser, they say the name is a coincidence, and indeed the track is about settling a moral debt. “I let myself get pretty low/ Just living, just playing/ Might be time to find out what I owe and start paying,” goes the chorus of the glowering but driving track.

Check it out below.

<a href="http://lotomlotom.bandcamp.com/track/start-payin" target="_blank">Start Payin' by Lo Tom</a>

The new Lo Tom album is out digitally 9/4. You can pre-order it through the Kickstarter here.