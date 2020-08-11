Erasure – “Nerves Of Steel”

Back in June, the great synth-pop duo Erasure announced a new album called The Neon. The name seemed strikingly appropriate for any ’80s synth-pop act, but especially here: Their 18th album finds Vince Clarke building up many of the songs from his oldest synths, and the songs we’ve heard so far have had a bit of vintage Erasure feel to them. Up to this point, that’s included early previews “(Hey Now) Think I Got A Feeling” and “Shot A Satellite.” Today, they’re back with another one called “Nerves Of Steel.”

“Nerves Of Steel” is a patiently pulsing, simmering depiction of that sort of dizzying early love phase. It comes with a video directed by Brad Hammer and featuring a long list of LGBTQIA+ performers: 6, Amanda Lepore, Aurora Sexton, Candis Cayne, Cara Melle, Cheddar Gorgeous, CT Hedden, Delta Work, Detox, Joey Jay, Kiki Xtravaganza, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Mercedes Tyler, Morgan Michaels, Nina West, Pandomonia, Pearl, Raja Gemini, Sherry Vine, and Widow Von ‘Du.

“This is my favorite track from the album,” Andy Bell said in a statement. “I am truly honored that all our LGBTQIA+ friends were so creative during lockdown and helped us with this joyful video. Thanks for creating such a lovely piece of art!” Check it out below.

The Neon is out 8/21 via Mute. Pre-order it here.