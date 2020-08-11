Jeff Tweedy Announces New Book How To Write One Song

A couple years ago, Jeff Tweedy released his first book, a memoir called Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc. Today, he’s announcing another book called How To Write One Song, a collection of his thoughts on songwriting, something that the Wilco leader has certainly done a lot of over the years.

“The feeling I get when I write—the sense that time is simultaneously expanding and disappearing—that I’m simultaneously more me and also free of me—is the main reason I wanted to put my thoughts on songwriting down in book form to share with everyone so inclined,” Tweedy said in a statement.

How To Write One Song is out 10/13 via Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House.