Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy is releasing a memoir this fall. Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc will be out on 11/13 via Penguin. The book’s description says that Tweedy will cover his Illinois childhood, his time in St. Louis, and his foundations in Chicago. He’ll also talk about his work with Wilco, of course, as well as Uncle Tupelo and his solo material.

Tweedy’s most recent solo album was 2017’s Together At Last, and he also worked with Mavis Staples on her album from last year.

You can pre-order the book and find out more information about it here.