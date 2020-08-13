Mac Miller – “Ayye” & “Back In The Day”

Back in the beginning of the year, the posthumous Mac Miller album Circles made it out into the world. Today is the tenth anniversary of Miller’s breakthrough mixtape K.I.D.S., which featured some of his standout material from the beginning of his career. The occasion has led to another small bit of new music from Miller.

K.I.D.S. marked Miller’s first project with Rostrum Records, where he’d go on to release a couple other mixtapes as well as his first two albums, Blue Slide Park and Watching Movies With The Sound Off. Now, Rostrum has reissued a deluxe edition of the mixtape, featuring two unreleased tracks. They’ve also made the original tape available on vinyl, with a package that comes with a poster.

And then there’s the two new songs, “Ayye” and “Back In The Day.” Both are laidback, airy tracks that offer a poignant look back on Miller’s early days. Check them out below.

The deluxe edition of K.I.D.S. is out today via Rostrum Records. Listen here and order the vinyl here.