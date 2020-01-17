Stream Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album Circles

Before his death in 2018, the late Mac Miller had made significant progress on a new album called Circles. Miller worked on the project with the legendary producer Jon Brion, known for his work with Miller admirer Fiona Apple and on Kanye West’s orchestrally infused Late Registration. It was intended as a companion to Swimming, the last album he released while still alive, which began Miller and Brion’s fruitful partnership.

Brion and others put in work to complete Circles, and now it has become Miller’s first posthumous release. Beyond its warm, inviting lead single “Good News,” the album includes 11 more previously unreleased tracks. Supposed influences for the project include T. Rex, Arthur Lee, and the Plastic Ono Band. If Swimming and “Good News” are any indication, it will be a rich and rewarding listen, and quite possibly an emotionally taxing one.

Stream Circles in full below, and revisit our tribute to Miller.

Circles is out now on Warner.