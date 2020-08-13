Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)”

Prince fans have been eating well lately. We’ve been getting a steady stream of previously unreleased tracks since the late musician’s estate announced a massive deluxe reissue of his 1987 double album Sign O’ The Times back in June. And now, following “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1),” “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 Version),” and “Cosmic Day,” we’re hearing another version of “Witness 4 The Prosecution.”

“Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)” was recorded on October 6, 1986. Prince decided to rework the track after country musician Deborah Allen asked him to write a song for her, and while “Version 1″ featured Prince’s band the Revolution, “Version 2″ is just Prince himself with Eric Leeds on saxophone and Atlanta Bliss on trumpet. Prince eventually decided to keep the song for himself and instead offered Allen “Telepathy,” which was recorded and mixed on the same date. Listen below.

The Sign O’ The Times reissue is out 9/25 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.