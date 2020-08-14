The long-awaited Bill & Ted sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music is being released on 8/28 via video-on-demand and, logically, the movie is getting an accompanying soundtrack, which will be out on the same day. It features new songs from Mastodon, FIDLAR, Lamb Of God, and more. (Not included is Glass Beach’s “Running,” a song that the band said was originally written for the movie’s soundtrack.)

Today, Weezer are releasing their contribution to the soundtrack, “Beginning Of The End,” a song that’s also expected to appear on their forthcoming (but delayed) new album Van Weezer. The version that is included on the Bill & Ted soundtrack is an edit by Wyld Stallyns, the fictional band fronted by the characters portrayed by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Billy Joel has a writing credit on the song, though it doesn’t appear he actually had a hand in the track. On his recently launched online chatroom Riverchat, Rivers Cuomo said: “Just a clearance thing. Very common in recent years. I don’t think Billy Joel’s written a song since the 90s.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Big Black Delta – “Lost In Time”

02 Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

03 Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

04 Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

05 Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

06 Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

07 POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

08 Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

09 FIDLAR – “Breaker”

10 Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

11 Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

12 Wyld Stallyns – “Face The Music” (Feat. Animals As Leaders & Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13 Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical And Biological Nature of Love; An Exploration Of The Meaning Of Meaning, Part 1″

The Bill & Ted Face The Music, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out 8/28.