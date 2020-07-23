For years, there have been rumors about a third Bill & Ted movie. This year, we’re finally getting one. 29 years after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have finally reunited to make the major motion picture Bill And Ted Face The Music. It looks like it’ll be a sober meditation on aging and disappointment, except with time machines and guitars and Win Butler. And today, we learn the most excellent news that we’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of our own homes.

When the first Bill & Ted Face The Music trailer arrived last month, it included the information that the film would reach theaters in August. This seemed dubious. Today, we get a whole new trailer for the movie, and we also get the very welcome news that its release will not send anyone on an unnecessary bogus journey to meet Death. The release date has been delayed a bit, but Bill & Ted Face The Music is now set to arrive both in theaters and on demand in September. (Since very few movie theaters will likely be open by September, that mostly just means an on-demand release.)

The new trailer has a bit more info on the story of this new movie: Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, facing the crushing reality that their rock-star dreams haven’t gone anywhere, suddenly learn that they have to write the song that will save the world. They enlist the help of their daughter, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Comedy all-stars like Kristen Schaal and Jillian Bell show up in the preview, too. Also, it appears that Keanu Reeves will essentially play circa-2020 Ted “Theodore” Logan as circa-2020 Keanu Reeves. Check it out below.

Bill & Ted Face The Music arrives in theaters and on demand 9/1. On Saturday at 3PM, Kevin Smith will moderate a remote Comic Con panel for the film, and it’ll feature Reeves, Winter, Weaving, Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. You’ll be able to watch that here.