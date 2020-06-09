The long-awaited third installment in the Bill & Ted movie franchise, Bill & Ted Face The Music, is finally coming out this summer. The trailer dropped today, and some of you eagle-eyed viewers have already noticed a familiar face besides Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Yes, that is totally Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler as a member of the future council alongside Holland Taylor’s Great Leader.

“Proud and humble to be a member of the future council, formed on day 1 after the defeat of former president ‘Basement Boy’ in November of 2020,” Butler wrote on his Instagram story. “Also, and this is a spoiler … it turns out in the future that spending money on education universal healthcare and universal daycare is better than prisons and policing. There is an alternate universe where none of this happened and America reelected ‘Basement Boy’ again … but that is more of a dystopia.”

Watch the trailer and find Butler’s Instagram story below. Butler can be seen about 28 seconds into the clip.