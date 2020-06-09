It exists! In the 29 years since the release of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, there has been a whole lot of talk of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves once again getting together to play Bill S. Preston, Esq., and Ted “Theodore” Logan in a third Bill & Ted movie. Two years ago, we learned that this third movie was indeed happening. Since then, we’ve learned that Kid Cudi would be in it, and that Mastodon had recorded a song for the soundtrack. Today, we get our first look at how Bill & Ted Face The Music will look. The first trailer now exists on the internet.

From the minute-long teaser trailer, we can see that the circa-2020 version of Wyld Stallyns have failed in their efforts to unite the world through music. They have not achieved the destiny that they thought they were promised. So they go on another time-traveling adventure, to steal the perfect song from their future selves. If you’re going to come up with a new Bill & Ted 30 years later, this seems like a great way to do it.

Bill & Ted Face The Music was supposed to come out this August, which now seems impossible. But at least according a press release, the film is still supposed to open in theaters 8/21. Watch the trailer below.

That final twist: Pretty good!

UPDATE: Yes, that’s Arcade Fire’s Win Butler as a member of the future council.