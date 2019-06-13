Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third Bill & Ted movie and the first one in 27 years. It’s unknown who Cudi will be playing at this point, but a press release promises that it’s “a significant role.”

Bill & Ted 3 was officially announced last month, with both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning to reprise their iconic roles. The cast announced so far also includes William Sadler, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

The movie is set to be released on 8/21/20.