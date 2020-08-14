Orville Peck & Shania Twain – “Legends Never Die”

A few months ago, masked country man Orville Peck announced a new EP called Show Pony. It was supposed to come out in the middle of June, but Peck pushed the release date back only a couple days before it was set to come out. Its release was rescheduled for tonight, and here it is. It includes the previously released “No Glory In The West” and “Summertime” and, maybe most importantly, a collaboration with Shania Twain called “Legends Never Die.”

“Working with Shania was a dream come true. Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me,” Peck said in a press release. “Legends Never Die” also comes with a music video of the two of them performing at a drive-in theater. It features cameos from John Waters and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jaida Essence Hall. Watch below.