Orville Peck – “No Glory In The West”

The masked country singer Orville Peck has announced that he’s releasing a new EP called Show Pony in a couple weeks, the follow-up to last year’s debut album Pony. The EP contains six new tracks, one of them a collaboration with Shania Twain called “Legends Never Die.” He shared “Summertime” from it last month, and today he’s releasing its second single, “No Glory In The West,” a song that he started performing live at the beginning of this year, back when live shows were still a thing.

Peck also has another new song out tonight that appears on Diplo’s new country-themed project Chapter 1: Snake Oil, which he’s putting out under his birth name Thomas Wesley. It includes collaborations with Julia Michaels, the Jonas Brothers, Morgan Wallen, Noah Cyrus, and more. Peck guests on the album’s “Intro” track.

Listen to both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Summertime”

02 “No Glory In The West”

03 “Drive Me, Crazy”

04 “Kids”

05 “Legends Never Die” (with Shania Twain)

06 “Fancy”

The Show Pony EP is out 6/12.