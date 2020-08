The War On Drugs’ love for Warren Zevon is well documented. They covered Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr” live in 2017, and again in 2018 with Craig Finn, and again in 2019. Last night, they performed at HeadCount’s livestreamed event Vote Ready, A Concert For Voter Registration, and wouldn’t you know, they covered “Accidentally Like A Martyr” again. They also played their own song “In Reverse,” and you can watch their whole set below.