“Conceptual Beach” is exactly what it sounds like, an imagined place where John Rossiter finds inner peace. And on Band To Watch Young Jesus’ new album Welcome To Conceptual Beach, he invites you to join him there. We’ve already heard early tracks “Root And Crown,” “(un)knowing,” and “Magicians,” and the rest of the record is just as beautiful and beguiling. The whole thing is out now, and you can stream it in its entirety below.

Welcome To Conceptual Beach is out now on Saddle Creek.