Young Jesus – “Magicians”

Two years ago, we named Young Jesus a Band To Watch on the strength of their album The Whole Thing Is Just There. So it was exciting news when, last month, the group announced a followup, Welcome To Conceptual Beach. Along the way, the band has shared “Root And Crown” and “(un)knowing.” Now that the whole album is just over a week away from arriving, they’ve shared another.

The latest preview of Welcome To Conceptual Beach arrives in the form of “Magicians.” It’s the album’s sprawling 10-minute closer. And like much of the band’s shape-shifting music, “Magicians” takes you on a whole journey during that time. In the beginning, John Rossiter is in customarily reflective mode. But from there, “Magicians” features long and searching instrumental passages, flickers of new confessions along the way, and eventually a cathartic conclusion.

Check it out below.

Welcome To Conceptual Beach is out 8/14 on Saddle Creek.