Watch Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Debut “Featherweight” & Cover Arthur Russell For Voter Registration Concert

Last night, a whole bunch of big-name indie-rock artists came together to play Vote Ready, A Concert For Voter Registration, organized by Live From Out There, Fort William Artist Management, and the voter engagement advocacy group HeadCount. The War On Drugs, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, Kevin Morby, TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, Waxahatchee, and Hand Habits all performed. And so did Fleet Foxes Robin Pecknold, who debuted a new song called “Featherweight” and covered Arthur Russell (“I Never Get Lonesome”) and the Roches (“Hammond Song”). Watch his whole set below; “I Never Get Lonesome” is at 0:40, “Featherweight” is at 3:30, and “Hammond Song” is at 7:15.