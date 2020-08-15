Taylor Swift Speaks Out Against “Trump’s Calculated Dismantling Of USPS”

Taylor Swift slammed Donald Trump on social media today for his attacks on mail-in voting and refusal to fund the United States Postal Service. “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” she wrote. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely,” Swift continued in another tweet. “Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Swift has become much more politically outspoken since the last election cycle, often criticizing Trump. Earlier this summer, she advocated for mail-in voting, saying, “We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”