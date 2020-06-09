Taylor Swift Advocates For Police Reform, Mail-In Voting

Since Taylor Swift finally started talking politics a couple years ago, she’s been using her massive platform for things like calling out Donald Trump and encouraging her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously. Last week, she wrote that Trump had been “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency.”

In her latest tweet thread, she has advocated for police reform and mail-in voting. “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” Swift wrote in one of them. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter”

She linked away to an article that Barack Obama wrote last week about George Floyd’s murder and directed people to Vote.org, writing: “We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels. https://t.co/kwwFjaXCuC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020