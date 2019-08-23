Taylor Swift On Donald Trump: “He Thinks This Is An Autocracy”

Taylor Swift’s latest album, Lover, came out today, and quite a few new Swift interviews are coming along with it, a welcome change from the reticence the pop star displayed during the Reputation cycle when she declined to engage with the press. She was interviewed for the September issue of Vogue, and this weekend CBS Sunday Morning will air a piece with her where she talked about re-recording her masters following the Scooter Braun deal. This morning, she also went on Good Morning America and, over on radio, The Elvis Duran Show.

And in an excerpt from a longer interview with The Guardian that’ll be published on Saturday, Swift gets even more candid about politics, which she previously addressed in the aforementioned Vogue interview.

She describes the current political atmosphere as being like “gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America,'” going on to say of Donald Trump: “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

Swift also clarifies her position on abortion: “Obviously, I’m pro-choice,” she states, adding that she plans to “do everything I can for 2020.”

A number of songs on Lover also address the current political and social climate, including “The Man” and “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.”