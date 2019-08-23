Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been sharing singles from her new album Lover, the follow-up to 2017’s Reputation. We heard the peppy empowerment anthem “ME!,” the almost diss track “You Need To Calm Down,” and the Jack Antonoff-produced tracks “Lover” and “The Archer.” Swift read diary entries and answered fan questions on a livestream earlier today, leading up to the premiere of her “Lover” music video. She said the deluxe versions of Lover will come with 120 pages from her personal diaries Now, she’s releasing the full album. In addition to Antonoff, it includes contributions from St. Vincent (“Cruel Summer”), Joel Little, Cautious Clay, Frank Dukes, the Dixie Chicks, and more. Stream it below.

This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

Lover is out now on Republic.