Today is the first day in human history that someone could plausibly use the phrases “Joe Biden” and “wet ass pussy” in the same sentence. Today, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration “WAP” will almost certainly debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That song is a spectacle. Also a spectacle: Cardi B talking to Joe Biden on video for 16 minutes and 17 seconds.

This month, Cardi is on the cover of Elle. And now Elle has also set up a Zoom conversation between Cardi and Joe Biden, the man who will accept the Democratic nomination for president later this month. This isn’t Cardi’s first time dabbling in presidential politics; she interviewed Bernie Sanders on camera back in January. (Sanders encouraged her to run for office.) And within the first few minutes of her conversation with Biden, Cardi immediately brought up progressive causes — Medicare for all, free college tuition — that Biden has refused to endorse. (Biden just sort of squints and nods when she says it.)

But the interview is also fun to watch. For all Biden’s faults, he’s good at coming off as a real person in one-on-one conversations, and he does that with Cardi. Also, it’s fun to watch Cardi keep referring to Biden as “Biden” in direct conversation. Their first exchange: “Hi, Biden! How are you?” “The name’s Joe.” Then, a few seconds later: “Biden, let me tell you something!” Also, if I understand the beginning of this conversation right, Cardi kept Biden waiting for mom-related reasons, which rules. Watch it below, via Elle.

The Democratic National Convention begins tonight. “WAP” is out now.